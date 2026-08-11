4 Reasons Why Japanese BL Drama “Your Summer, My Storm” Is The Perfect Summer Watch

Summer is supposed to be a carefree time, but for Takemiya Natsuki (Fukada Ryusei), it couldn’t have come at a worse moment. With a breakup behind him, disappointing exam results, and an uncertain future ahead, Natsuki finds himself struggling to figure out what comes next. Things take an unexpected turn when his older sister asks her boyfriend, Kobayakawa Souta (Ukisho Hidaka), to tutor him. What starts as an awkward tutoring arrangement soon becomes much more complicated as Natsuki finds himself drawn to Souta’s warmth and gentle encouragement.

With romance, family ties, exam stress, and plenty of summer charm thrown into the mix, “Your Summer, My Storm” offers a sweet yet surprisingly complicated story of first love and self-discovery.

Here are four reasons why this Japanese BL deserves a spot on your watchlist!

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Main couple’s balanced characters

Opposites attract, so an ice prince and a bubbly ray of sunshine would always make for a striking couple. However, Natsuki and Souta have the kind of balance and charm that feels like looking at a bridge spanning a lake beneath a sky filled with ethereal white clouds. They aren’t opposites; they are simply different enough to complement each other beautifully.

Natsuki is someone who calls himself a delinquent, though he is far from it. While he may not be a model student, he is a kindhearted high schooler who loves his family and cares deeply for his friends. On the other hand, we have Souta, the embodiment of a model student. He attends a good university and is particularly skilled at teaching mathematics.

So, what happens when two fairly average young men with seemingly balanced lives find each other? They fill the empty spaces in each other’s lives.

On the surface, it seems like Natsuki has one major problem: his lack of mathematical skills. So Souta begins tutoring him, only to discover that Natsuki’s real problem isn’t math at all. Rather, he lacks the ambition and motivation to figure out what he wants to do after high school. Through their lessons and growing friendship, Souta helps Natsuki realize what he is truly passionate about.

As for Souta, despite having what appears to be a great life, he finds it difficult to let anyone see his true self. Natsuki’s nonjudgmental personality, however, becomes the reason he can finally begin to open up.

This balance between the two characters makes their dynamic especially sweet to watch. Neither completely changes the other; instead, they bring out sides of each other that might have otherwise remained hidden.

A complicated slow-burn romance

Love triangles aren’t always complicated, even when they involve two siblings falling for the same person. A great example is the recent Chinese BL “Bittersweet Love,” in which the main lead is married to a woman but slowly falls in love with his brother-in-law. However, the love triangle in “Bittersweet Love” doesn’t feel particularly complicated because the wife isn’t in love with the main lead.

“Your Summer, My Storm,” on the other hand, takes a very different approach, turning what initially feels like a cozy slice-of-life BL into a surprisingly high-stakes romance.

In “Your Summer, My Storm,” Natsuki loves his sister. Yes, she annoys him, and the two quarrel like any siblings would, but at the end of the day, they care deeply about each other. This makes Natsuki’s growing attraction toward Souta all the more complicated and adds another layer of restraint to their relationship. Even after Natsuki realizes his true feelings for his sister’s boyfriend, he tries to brush them aside.

What will truly be fascinating to see is how Souta reacts when he finally realizes that he has grown closer to his girlfriend’s brother than to his girlfriend herself. And what happens when Natsuki’s sister realizes that the two men in her life are falling for each other?

Since the drama is a slice-of-life BL, it’s fairly evident that Natsuki and Souta will eventually end up together and that Natsuki’s relationship with his sister will remain intact. However, watching how this complicated relationship arc unfolds on screen is what makes the romance so intriguing.

Cozy summer vibes that make you wanna live your Japanese summer

“Your Summer, My Storm,” if it wasn’t already evident from the name, has a cozy summer vibe that makes you want to slow down and soak up every little moment. Much of the drama takes place at Natsuki’s house, particularly in his bedroom, where Souta spends his time giving Natsuki lessons. The familiar, lived-in setting makes their growing closeness feel even more intimate, while their occasional outdoor study trips add a refreshing change of scenery.

Of course, the summer isn’t always calm, and the looming presence of the storm adds another layer to the otherwise comforting atmosphere.

One thing I especially love is how Natsuki’s passion for clouds is woven into the story. Souta frequently quizzes him about different types of clouds, turning what could have been a simple character trait into a recurring part of their interactions. And every time the pair heads outside, the sky seems to mirror Natsuki’s fascination, filled with beautiful clouds that make even their simplest moments together feel a little more magical.

Humorous side characters and adorable Samoyed Rock

While every character in “Your Summer, My Storm” brings something fun to the story, the best one is definitely Natsuki’s family dog, Rock. This adorable Samoyed is more than just a fluffy face in the background: he has plenty of personality of his own and often steals the scene.

Without giving away any spoilers, Rock also plays an unexpectedly important role in bringing Natsuki and Souta closer together. Add in the drama’s humorous side characters, and you have a supporting cast that makes the cozy world of “Your Summer, My Storm” even more enjoyable. And who doesn’t love having a cute, fluffy dog on screen?!

With its charming leads, complicated slow-burn romance, cozy summer setting, and scene-stealing side characters, “Your Summer, My Storm” has plenty to offer beyond its sweet premise. The drama balances lighthearted moments with genuine emotional depth, while its beautiful cloud-filled skies and laid-back atmosphere make it an especially easy watch. If you’re looking for a BL that feels warm, thoughtful, and quietly romantic, “Your Summer, My Storm” is definitely one to add to your watchlist this summer.

Start watching “Your Summer, My Storm”:

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “My Bias, My Boss,” “Your Summer, My Storm,” and “The Affair was Just the Beginning.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “The Whimsical Return,” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” “A Love Other Than Yours.”