Ha Seok Jin Flusters EXID's Hani With His Probing Questions In 'Love On The Menu'

Both Ha Seok Jin and Yoon Ha Bin will get one step closer to EXID’s Hani’s hidden secret on the next episode of “Love on the Menu”!

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” is a new drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love on the Menu,” Han Gyu Rim’s son Han Gyeol (Yoon Ha Bin) and Kim Moo Jin were revealed to have uncannily similar taste in food. The two of them spent some quality time alone together while eating the hamburgers they loved, but when Han Gyu Rim found out, she became visibly upset and took Han Gyeol away. However, Kim Moo Jin chased after her and asked her point-blank if Han Gyeol was his son.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kim Moo Jin flusters Han Gyu Rim with a barrage of questions as he demands the truth about Han Gyeol. As he fires off pointed questions, Han Gyu Rim is visibly caught off guard. Although she soon manages to pull herself together and respond calmly, Kim Moo Jin remains suspicious.

Another photo from the episode shows the clever and perceptive Han Gyeol boldly questioning Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam). Han Gyeol, who has managed to pinpoint the adults’ hidden vulnerabilities, takes note of the way Jo Heung Sik is shaken by his sharp questions and keen sleuthing. Using that subtle reaction as a clue, the quick-witted child detective sets out to trace the hidden pasts of Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim.

In a final set of stills, Han Gyu Young (Park You Na) and Go Yoon Hee (Yoon Yoo Sun) share a tense reunion when they meet again after a long time. Han Gyu Young, who had been expecting an affectionate and heartwarming reunion, is unable to hide her shock and confusion at the cold reaction of her mother, who remains frosty the entire time.

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on August 9 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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