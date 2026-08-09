Yang Se Jong Attempts To Romantically Propose To Park Eun Bin In 'Spooky In Love'

Yang Se Jong’s dramatic proposal may not go as planned on the next episode of “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

Previously on “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) entered a fake relationship with Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) in order to avoid an unwanted engagement. However, even though their engagement was fake, the growing feelings developing between them were all too real.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Ma Gang Wook takes things a step further after deciding that even their fake engagement needs a proper proposal. However, even though he carefully prepares a romantic public proposal for Cheon Yeo Ri, newly released stills from the episode suggest that things may go awry.

Although things initially start out on a promising note, with Ma Gang Wook wearing a sunny smile as he excitedly greets Cheon Yeo Ri, his expression soon turns nervous as he clutches a ring box with both hands.

Meanwhile, Cheon Yeo Ri, who has Ma Gang Wook’s suit jacket draped over her knees, smiles brightly at him with an expectant gaze. But the moment she sees the ring box, she becomes visibly startled and bewildered.

To learn the reason for Cheon Yeo Ri’s reaction—and whether Ma Gang Wook’s proposal will go off without a hitch—catch the next episode of “Spooky in Love” on August 9 at 9:10 p.m. KST.!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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