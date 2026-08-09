Watch: Kong Hyo Jin, Jung Jun Won, Sung Dong Il, And More Show Heartwarming And Chaotic Energy On Set Of 'A Bona Fide Killer'

“A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled a new making-of video!

The behind-the-scenes video shows the heartwarming atmosphere among the cast members. Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won brainstorm how to film a scene realistically, making each other laugh while tossing out funny ideas.

Meanwhile, Kong Hyo Jin gestures to Sung Dong Il and calls him, “Our pillar.” Sung Dong Il shares, “We called [before starting the project], and I didn’t need anything else. Of course, it’s great if the project does well, but this is just for Hyo Jin’s happiness.”

While filming the scenes for the company retreat, the cast has a blast getting creative and playing games together. As Mu Jin Seong’s character struggles to perform well at the games, the actors and staff burst out laughing.

Check out the making-of video below!

“A Bona Fide Killer” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki with subtitles:

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