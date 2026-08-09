Ji Sung Storms Into A Press Conference Wielding A Sledgehammer In 'The Apartment Job'

Get ready for Ji Sung to crash a press conference on the next episode of “The Apartment Job”!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang aggressively went after Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun), exposing the truth about the shoddy construction of True Value Kindergarten through a YouTube livestream. However, the episode ended with Park Hae Kang in danger as he was framed for embezzling the 17.8 billion won (approximately $12.8) reserve fund and then suddenly arrested.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Park Hae Kang launches a fierce counterattack by storming into the residents’ meeting room with a sledgehammer in hand. After dragging the sledgehammer down the hallway and bursting into the room, Park Hae Kang delivers a bullseye warning with a menacing gaze.

Praising Ji Sung’s meticulous and detailed approach to his acting, the drama’s production team commented, “Thanks to Ji Sung’s seasoned leadership and thorough checking of his movements, we were able to capture the highest degree of suspense.”

To find out what Park Hae Kang has planned, catch the next episode of “The Apartment Job” on August 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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