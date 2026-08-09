WEi's Kim Dong Han Announces Military Enlistment Date In Heartfelt Letter

WEi’s Kim Dong Han will be enlisting in the military.

On August 9, WEI’s agency OUI Entertainment released the following official statement:

We ask for your warm support and love so that Kim Dong Han can faithfully fulfill his military duties and return in good health.

There will be no separate event held on the day of his enlistment. As the enlistment site will be attended by many military personnel and their families, we kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting the site in person for everyone’s safety.

Kim Dong Han will be fulfilling his mandatory military service as a Korean citizen, and in accordance with the Military Manpower Administration’s guidelines, he will enlist as an active duty soldier on September 7.

We would like to inform you regarding Kim Dong Han’s military enlistment.

First, we would like to sincerely thank all RUi (WEi’s official fan club) who always give WEi your unwavering love and support.

In addition to the announcement, Kim Dong Han personally shared a handwritten letter on his Instagram. He wrote:

Dear my beloved RUi,

Hello, this is Kim Dong Han.

I will be enlisting in the military on September 7.

As I sit here writing this letter, it really hits me that I’m actually going to the military.

Looking back, so much time has passed since the moment I first met RUi.

I recall one by one the countless stages and performances as well as the time the six of us shared together with RUi.

There were so many happy days as well as moments when I struggled and had worries, but the reason I was able to make it this far after going through all those times is, of course, because of RUi.

That’s why the time I spent promoting as an artist wasn’t simply time that passed by but rather precious memories that I want to cherish for a very long time.

And the fact that you were there throughout those moments and that I was part of your lives during your time with us—I think that was a great happiness and blessing for me.

I’ll be away from RUi’s side for a little while, but during that time, I’ll reflect on myself and spend my time well while learning new things.

Of course, I’ll eat really well and take good care of myself even in the military, so don’t worry too much, haha.

I hope RUi will stay healthy while I’m away and live happily in your own respective places.

I will never forget all the moments we’ve shared until now or the love that RUi has given me.

So you’ll wait for me just a little while, right? 😊

I’ll hurry back and greet you again with an even better version of myself.

Thank you so much for everything until now, and I think I’ll continue to be grateful to you in the future as well.

I love you.

Let’s meet again. ☺️❤️

From Kim Dong Han