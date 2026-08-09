Watch: Stray Kids Proves They've Got "This & That" In New Dance Practice Video
Stray Kids has given fans a closer look at their latest choreography!
On August 9, Stray Kids released the official dance practice video for “This & That,” the title track of their new mini album of the same name.
The new video offers a full view of all eight members’ moves throughout the song, along with their smooth synchronization and clean formations.
Check out Stray Kids’ dance practice video for “This & That” below!