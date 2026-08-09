Update: BIGBANG Unveils Stunning New Teasers For "BiiiG" Comeback
Updated August 13 KST:
BIGBANG has released a new set of visual photos for their upcoming digital single “BiiiG”!
Updated August 12 KST:
BIGBANG has released new visual photos of each member for their upcoming digital single “BiiiG”!
Updated August 11 KST:
BIGBANG has unveiled “iii” version visual photos for their upcoming digital single “BiiiG”!
Original Article:
The wait is nearly over: BIGBANG is back!
On August 10 at midnight KST, BIGBANG officially announced their plans to make a comeback with a new single later this month.
BIGBANG will be returning with the new digital single “BiiiG” on August 19 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out their first teasers for the release below!