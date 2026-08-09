EVAN (Heeseung) To Release 1st Mini Album In September

Get ready for the release of EVAN (Heeseung)’s first physical album as a soloist!

On August 10 at midnight KST, BELIFT LAB officially announced that EVAN would be returning with his first mini album next month.

EVAN will release his first mini album “DEATH OF ME” on September 7 at 6 p.m. KST, and he will also be holding a debut showcase at 7 p.m. KST that same day.

For those unable to attend EVAN’s debut showcase in person, the event will be streamed live on both Weverse and HYBE LABELS’ official YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for more updates on EVAN’s upcoming return!