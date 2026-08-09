'A Shop For Killers 2' And 'A Bona Fide Killer' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

Two “killer” dramas swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, Disney+’s “A Shop for Killers 2” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “A Shop for Killers 2” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but it also dominated this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where star Lee Dong Wook took No. 1. The cast of “A Shop for Killers 2” swept four of the top 10 spots on the list, with Kim Hye Jun coming in at No. 7, Jo Han Sun at No. 8, and Hyunri at No. 10.

No. 2 on both lists went to MBC’s new series “A Bona Fide Killer,” which debuted at No. 2 on the drama list. Leading lady Kong Hyo Jin also entered the actor list at No. 2.

The next spots on both lists went to tvN’s “Spooky in Love,” which jumped to No. 3 on the drama list. Stars Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong also rose to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively on the actor list.

In its final week on air, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” took No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun ranked No. 5 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

Finally, Coupang Play’s new series “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” debuted at No. 6 on the drama list this week, with star Kim Hye Soo also entering the actor list at No. 6.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Disney+ “A Shop for Killers 2” MBC “A Bona Fide Killer” tvN “Spooky in Love” tvN “See You at Work Tomorrow!” Netflix “The East Palace” Coupang Play “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” JTBC “The Apartment Job” KBS2 “The Husband” ENA “Dream to You” KBS2 “Love on the Menu”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Dong Wook (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Kong Hyo Jin (“A Bona Fide Killer”) Park Eun Bin (“Spooky in Love”) Yang Se Jong (“Spooky in Love”) Seo In Guk (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”) Kim Hye Soo (“The Affair Was Just the Beginning”) Kim Hye Jun (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Jo Han Sun (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Park Ji Hyun (“See You at Work Tomorrow!”) Hyunri (“A Shop for Killers 2”)

Start watching “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or check out “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” here:

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You can also catch up on “Dream to You” here:

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And “Love on the Menu” below!

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