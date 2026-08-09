'Love On The Menu,' 'The Husband,' 'Spooky in Love,' And 'The Apartment Job' All Earn Their Highest Ratings Yet

No less than four dramas soared to new all-time highs in viewership last night!

On August 9, KBS 2TV’s new series “Love on the Menu” broke past the 15 percent mark to earn its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 15.1 percent, making it the most-watched show of any kind to air on Sunday.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” ended by achieving the highest ratings of its entire run for its series finale, which scored a nationwide average of 8.5 percent.

tvN’s “Spooky in Love” set a new personal record by climbing to an average nationwide rating of 6.2 percent for its latest episode, while JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” similarly rose to its own all-time high of 6.1 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of all four dramas!

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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