THE BOYZ’s Eric Signs With New Agency + Drops New Profile Photos

THE BOYZ’s Eric has joined a new agency!

On August 10, GRID Entertainment announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with Eric. The agency said, “We plan to provide full support so that the artist can showcase his abilities in various fields including music.”

Regarding his new exclusive contract, Eric said, “Based on the experiences and lessons I gained through my activities with THE BOYZ, I will show you many new sides of myself and my potential moving forward. I connected with the musical direction and production vision that GRID Entertainment and its CEO have envisioned, and I felt that they aligned well with the image I want to present in the future. I am confident that we can create great synergy based on trust and respect.”

GRID Entertainment also said, “We are very pleased to be working with Eric, an artist with outstanding skills and limitless potential. We will spare no effort in providing full support so that he can freely showcase his abilities and grow on even bigger stages.”

Along with the news, the agency unveiled new profile images of Eric. Check out the profile images below!

Meanwhile, GRID Entertainment’s roster currently includes the group POW as well as Sangwon and Leo of ALPHA DRIVE ONE.

Wishing Eric the best in his next chapter!

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