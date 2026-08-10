Hwang In Youp Gets Jealous Over Hyeri’s Ex-Boyfriend Lee Joo Ahn In “Dream To You”

ENA’s “Dream to You” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Geum Seong Mu (Lee Joo Ahn) saved Ju Yi Jae after she nearly got hurt by a falling sign on the set of “Gyeongseong Love Song.” Woo Soo Bin, who was watching the two, appeared uncomfortable as he seemed to realize that Geum Seong Mu was Ju Yi Jae’s ex-boyfriend from college.

With Ju Yi Jae’s ex-boyfriend now appearing before Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae, who have just begun a secret relationship, the dynamic among the three is expected to change.

The newly released stills show Ju Yi Jae and Geum Seong Mu standing close together and looking at each other while Woo Soo Bin watches them. In particular, Woo Soo Bin looks displeased as Geum Seong Mu gazes affectionately at Ju Yi Jae.

The preview for episode 9 also showed Geum Seong Mu confessing to Ju Yi Jae, saying, “Whether it was 10 years ago or now, I still like you just as I did back then. Has your first love still not ended?” This teases the impact Geum Seong Mu’s confession will have on Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae.

The production team said, “Woo Soo Bin’s jealousy and rivalry toward Ju Yi Jae’s ex-boyfriend, Geum Seong Mu, and Ju Yi Jae, who becomes the reason for the fiery tension between the two men, will create a fun and heart-fluttering portrayal of the couple’s sweet secret relationship. Please look forward to seeing how Geum Seong Mu will affect the relationship between Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae.”

The next episode of “Dream to You” airs on August 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Dream to You” on Viki:

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