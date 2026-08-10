Song Kang Talks About Why He Chose To Star In “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” His Character, And Taking On The Role Of A Pianist

Song Kang has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Song Kang recalled the reason he chose the project, saying, “After I first read the script, the script for ‘Four Hands, Two Sonatas’ kept lingering in my mind even while I was reading other projects.”

Regarding his character Kang Pio, he said, “For Kang Pio, the piano is both a language through which he communicates with the world and a heavy presence through which he must prove himself. At the same time, I think it is everything that drives Kang Pio and causes the greatest upheaval in his life.”

Taking on the role of a pianist in the drama, he said, “I’ve always liked the piano as an instrument, to the point that I listen to piano pieces and jazz piano in my everyday life. So I think I was even more drawn to this project because it centers on music.”

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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