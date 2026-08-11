Choi Min Sik Steps Into The Modern Workplace As A Senior Newbie In New Film “The Intern”

Upcoming film “The Intern” has unveiled the first glimpse of Choi Min Sik in character!

As a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” is a story depicting an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins the company of Sun Woo (Han So Hee), who has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch.

Through the film, Choi Min Sik moves away from the heavy, intense image he has shown in previous roles and takes on a more approachable character. He plays Gi Ho, the most junior employee at Wootutu, a fashion startup, and a senior intern starting his working life all over again. Despite his age and 37 years of experience, he has to start over as the company’s newest employee.

Gi Ho wears a suit and even arm sleeves as he adjusts to an unfamiliar digital culture and the company’s freewheeling atmosphere. After being assigned as Sun Woo’s direct intern, he builds a relationship with the young CEO as they influence each other across differences in generation and rank.

Han So Hee, who worked alongside Choi Min Sik, described Gi Ho’s appeal by saying he is “warm, kind and even cute.” Director Kim Do Young also remarked, “Actor Choi Min Sik is a fully realized genius. His ability to interpret and express a character is simply astonishing and fascinating.”

“The Intern” is set to hit theaters on September 16. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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