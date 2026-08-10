Kang Hoon Gives Kim Hye Jun An Ultimatum In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, APPELLO CEO Kang Ha Gi began to suspect that there was a spy within the company after learning that SE Trading was preparing a fashion platform identical to APPELLO’s. He singled out new employee Nam Da Reum, who joined APPELLO from SE Trading and frequently clashed with him, as a prime suspect. He kept a close eye on her, even having her accompany him to a fashion show rehearsal.

The newly released stills show Nam Da Reum immersed in her work. Having turned down a position at a major corporation to join APPELLO with the sole goal of working alongside her bias, Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), Nam Da Reum struggles to win Kang Ha Gi’s approval so that she can go on a business trip alone with Lee Chan.

Despite her efforts, however, Kang Ha Gi ultimately gives her an ultimatum. The contrast between an enraged Kang Ha Gi and a dejected Nam Da Reum, who is being consoled by her colleagues, heightens curiosity about what happened between the two.

Another still captures Nam Da Reum standing alone on the street, further heightening curiosity about her future as she faces the possibility of being fired.

A new variable arises in the relationship between Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum when a sudden downpour hits just before APPELLO’s outdoor fashion show, one of its major projects. As the event has been prepared with great care by many people, its cancellation could result in enormous losses not only for the brand but also for APPELLO.

Undeterred by the heavy rain, Nam Da Reum runs around the venue to protect the products, showing her dedication. Although she began working at the company because of her feelings for her bias, attention is focused on whether Nam Da Reum’s sincerity as she steps up more actively than anyone else in a moment of crisis will be enough to change even the mind of Kang Ha Gi, who suspects her.

Episode 3 of “My Bias, My Boss” will air on August 10 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles below:

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