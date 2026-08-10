Watch: Kim Ji Seok And Lee Min Jung’s Marriage Hits A Breaking Point In “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” Highlight Teaser

Upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” has released a highlight video!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

The highlight video opens with a powerful scene of Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) throwing her wedding ring off a bridge after making a firm decision. The scene immediately raises curiosity about the hidden story behind the seemingly ordinary couple, who has been married for seven years.

Baek Mi Young is the CEO of a successful wedding dress shop and a workaholic who pours all her passion into the company. However, her unresolved conflicts with her husband, designer Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Seok), who is also the company’s co-CEO, weigh heavily on her. When the couple receives an offer to appear together on a variety show, Baek Mi Young is reluctant to accept, but she ultimately decides to participate for the sake of the company, whose sales have been steadily declining.

However, Ji Won Ho has no intention of doing things Baek Mi Young’s way. In one scene, he is seen complaining, “There should at least be some respect between a married couple,” while in another, he snaps at her, saying, “Stop acting so high and mighty. Is this company yours?” Baek Mi Young refuses to back down and fires back with equally harsh remarks. Although they continue to pretend to be an affectionate couple in public for the sake of their business, their relationship has already reached a breaking point, raising anticipation for the repercussions that will follow.

Ji Won Ho, who dreams of divorcing Baek Mi Young, devises a “sleeping with the enemy” strategy, but the situation only becomes more complicated. The appearance of Baek Mi Young’s ex-boyfriend Calvin (Lee Hyun Jin), along with Ahn Hee Joo’s (Lee Jini) bold advances toward Ji Won Ho, further heightens the intrigue.

Watch the teaser below!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Seok in “Monthly Magazine Home” below:

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And Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” on Viki:

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