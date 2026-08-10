Kim Hye Jun Gets Time Alone With Her Bias Cha Woo Min In 'My Bias, My Boss'

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Previously, Nam Da Reum transferred to APPELLO in order to meet her bias and D.N.X member Lee Chan. Although she faced difficulties with the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi, Nam Da Reum managed to exchange numbers with Lee Chan.

The newly released stills capture Nam Da Reum fangirling while at work. While in a work meeting, Nam Da Reum secretly exchanges gazes with Lee Chan.

After work, Nam Da Reum also unexpectedly meets Lee Chan alone. Rather than as a new employee and director, Nam Da Reum and Lee Chan share a heartfelt conversation as a longtime fan and singer, sharing precious time together in what will feel like a one-on-one fan meeting.

The next episode of “My Bias, My Boss” will air on August 10 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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