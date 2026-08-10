Lee Hyun Jin And Lee Jini Further Complicate A Married Couple's Troubled Relationship In “OK, Let’s Get Divorced”

Upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Hyun Jin and Lee Jini!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

Lee Hyun Jin stars as Calvin, the CEO of Calvin Hotel and the ex-boyfriend of Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung). Meanwhile, Lee Jini plays Ahn Hee Joo, a Gen Z photographer who has feelings for Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Suk).

A newly released still captures Calvin dressed in a sharp suit with a subtle smile. His relaxed demeanor and polished appearance hint at his privileged family background. In another still, however, Calvin wears a tense expression. While Calvin was the one who coldly ended their relationship in the past, he appears conflicted as he witnesses the turbulent state of his ex-girlfriend’s marriage.

Additional stills show Ahn Hee Joo displaying her lively and energetic personality. Known for her candid and straightforward nature, Hee Joo openly expresses her feelings for Ji Won Ho, whom she became acquainted with during her time in Milan. Her bright energy is expected to add a charming and realistic touch to her sincere pursuit of love.

The production team commented, “Calvin and Ahn Hee Joo are the characters who are the most honest and bold about their feelings. Their fearless actions as they confront their emotions head-on in order to have no regrets will provide viewers with an intense sense of immersion.”

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Hyun Jin in “Chubby Revolution” on Viki:

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