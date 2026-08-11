Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri Get Musical In New Drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” Posters

Upcoming tvN drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled new posters!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The posters highlight the artistic sides of pianists Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang) and Choi Jung Yo (Lee Jun Young) as well as violist Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri).

A perfectionist who chooses to be a loner, Kang Bi Oh shows a serious facial expression as he sits at the piano. Leaning against the piano under soft lighting and lost in thought, he conveys his earnest devotion to music. His hands can also be seen gently caressing the keys, hinting at Kang Bi Oh’s delicate playing as he pours care into every single note.

Choi Jung Yo displays an intense aura befitting his reputation as a wild genius pianist. His eyes are sharp, but his facial expression remains composed, conveying a resolve that suggests he will not be easily swayed by anyone. Traces of his own interpretations written throughout the sheet music also reveal Choi Jung Yo’s unique musical world, in which he trusts instinct and sensation over the right answer.

Violist Hong Jae In exudes an elegant charm. Her gentle smile conveys her warm nature, which puts those around her at ease. As someone with perfect pitch who can recognize talent at a glance, Hong Jae In is expected to recognize the musical abilities of Kang Bi Oh and Choi Jung Yo.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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