Ha Young's Agency Releases Official Statement Regarding Recent Controversy Over Her Family History

Actress Ha Young’s agency has released a new statement regarding the recent controversy surrounding her family history.

Ha Young recently appeared on programs such as the KBS2 variety show “Problem Child in House,” where she mentioned her family’s four-generation legacy in the medical field, spanning from her great-grandfather and grandfather to her father and older sister. In particular, she introduced her great-grandfather as someone who studied medicine in Japan before opening a Western-style clinic in Hanyang (Seoul) and treating Emperor Gojong.

Following the broadcast, speculation spread that the great-grandfather Ha Young mentioned was the doctor Ahn Sang Ho, which her agency BISTUS Entertainment subsequently confirmed. Afterward, records emerged showing Ahn Sang Ho’s name on the list of council members for the Daejeong Chinmokhoe (a pro-Japanese organization) in 1916, sparking controversy regarding his activities during the Japanese colonial period.

On August 10, her agency released an official statement, saying the allegations raised online regarding Ahn Sang Ho’s alleged pro-Japanese activities were “groundless.” However, a day later—on August 11—the agency apologized, stating, “We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the reports were ‘groundless’ without sufficient verification.”

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is BISTUS Entertainment. We are conveying our position regarding the recent reports concerning actress Ha Young’s family history. First, we would like to address our previous statement that the reports were “groundless.” Upon further verification, we have confirmed that there is indeed an existing record of her great-grandfather, doctor Ahn Sang Ho, being listed as a council member of the Daejeong Chinmokhoe in 1916. We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the reports were “groundless” without sufficient verification. During a recent appearance on a broadcast program, actress Ha Young mentioned her family’s four-generation legacy in the medical field while responding to a question. The actress herself is feeling very heavy-hearted that this has unintentionally led to controversy. Through this incident, our company has deeply realized how much careful verification is required when conveying historical facts and an individual’s background to the public. Actress Ha Young also deeply takes to heart the concern caused by this incident, and she will approach her future activities with a more cautious and humble attitude. Thank you.

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