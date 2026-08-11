Byun Yo Han Gets Abducted Right After His Release From Prison In New Film “The Journey To Gyeongju”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled new stills of Byun Yo Han in character!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

Byun Yo Han plays Baek Sang Hyun, the man who took Gyeong Ju away from Ok Sil (Lee Jung Eun) and her family. After serving eight years in prison, he is abducted by Ok Sil and her three daughters while unconscious under anesthesia before he even has a chance to enjoy his freedom.

To complete the character’s appearance, Byun Yo Han not only portrayed Baek Sang Hyun with messy hair, a bushy beard, and rough skin, but also personally wore a mouthpiece designed to discolor his teeth. He also studied his walk and uneasy eye movements to create Baek Sang Hyun’s anxious and chilling presence.

Regarding his decision to participate in the production for no fee, Byun Yo Han said, “The producing director of my first commercial film ‘Will You Be There?’ was producing this project, so I was naturally drawn to it, and the screenplay was really good. It was also meaningful to be able to work with senior and junior actors, including Lee Jung Eun, and I wanted to contribute in whatever small way I could.”

He added, “Because there is no justification or sense of sympathy behind this character’s actions, I was actually able to throw myself into the role and act more boldly. I thought the more painful it was for me, the greater the fear and tension the audience would feel.”

Director Kim Mi Jo explained why she cast Byun Yo Han, saying, “The moment I heard Byun Yo Han’s name, it felt as if a light suddenly switched on in my mind, like it was fate. He is a professional actor who went beyond the screenplay to capture hidden contexts that I hadn’t even thought of and bring them out onto the screen.”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26.

In the meantime, watch Byun Yo Han in his film “Following” on Viki below:

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