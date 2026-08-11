Ahn Eun Jin Struggles To Advance Her Career As A Film Director In New Drama “A Love Other Than Yours”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has released new stills of Ahn Eun Jin!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Ahn Eun Jin plays Lee Mi Do, a film director and Namgoong Ho’s (Seo Kang Jun) girlfriend of 10 years. Lee Mi Do is a rising film director who once drew attention with her short films but has reached the lowest point in her life as her next projects have fallen through one after another. She achieved her dream earlier than anyone else but now finds herself unable to move on to the next stage, repeatedly treading water as she confronts reality head-on.

By Mi Do’s side is Namgoong Ho, who has been with her since they were 7 years old. He is her oldest friend and the boyfriend who has stood by her for 10 years. However, with both her career and love life making it difficult to confidently look toward what comes next, Mi Do finds herself deep in thought about her present and future. Then, as unexpected unfamiliar emotions begin to penetrate her once-familiar daily life, complicated changes also begin to take place in her heart.

The stills capture the realistic side of film director Lee Mi Do. As she moves between the spaces of her everyday life, including filming locations and work cafes, she shows both her determination to hold on to her dream until the end and her uncertainty as she struggles with a reality that does not unfold as she wishes.

Ahn Eun Jin’s vivid performance is expected to realistically portray the everyday concerns and inner conflicts that everyone inevitably encounters in life.

The production team said, “Mi Do is a character anyone who has ever felt torn between dreams and reality can deeply relate to. From the first day of filming, Ahn Eun Jin delicately captured Mi Do’s sense of realism and strength, as well as the subtle emotions hidden within her. This fall, many viewers will laugh and cry alongside Mi Do as they follow her love and growth.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

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