Sung Hoon Confirmed To Star In New Romance Drama

On August 11, MBN’s upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” (working title) confirmed the casting of Sung Hoon.

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama that follows Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Sung Hoon will play Kwon Do Hyuk, the CEO of an entertainment company and a genius in the field of AI.

Sung Hoon has consistently garnered love from fans both domestically and globally through his appearances in various projects, including the dramas “Perfect Marriage Revenge,” “Death’s Game,” “Woori the Virgin,” and “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce),” as well as the play “Art.”

The production team commented, “Sung Hoon is an actor capable of expressing all of Kwon Do Hyuk’s qualities, from his perfect appearance and cold charisma to the loneliness hidden beneath it all. We ask that you look forward to the exciting new transformation and heart-fluttering romance that Sung Hoon, who perfectly embodies Kwon Do Hyuk, will showcase.”

Stay tuned for more updates on “What a Boss Wants”!

While waiting, watch Sung Hoon’s “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

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