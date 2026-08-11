Kim Min Ho, Kim Dong Jun, Lee Won Jung, And More Gear Up For A New Chapter In “New Recruit 4” Poster

“New Recruit 4” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 will depict the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

The poster features members of the Shinhwa Battalion saluting in unison while standing atop a giant military dog tag. Alongside the soldiers lined up in the shape of a “4” to signify their fourth deployment is the phrase, “Breaking through all incidents and accidents. Sabotage operation begins.”

The arrival of new faces signals a new chapter for the unit, with Battalion Commander Byun Hyuk Jin (Lee Hyun Kyun) serious about change and innovation, while mysterious new recruit Kim Hyun Wook (Lee Won Jung) brings a fresh wind to the unit.

The original crew also returns with even more chemistry. Corporal Park Min Seok has joined the ranks of the senior soldiers, while “the nation’s star actor” Jeon Se Gye (Kim Dong Jun) has risen to become a military star. Moon Bit Na Ri (Kim Yo Han) continues the tradition of the second Company’s problem-soldier line.

Kim Sang Hoon (Lee Chung Goo) is the pillar of the first barracks, while Im Da Hye (Jeon Seung Hoon) is a poker-faced soldier with an expressionless demeanor. Kang Chan Seok (Lee Jung Hyun) of the third barracks has turned over a new leaf, while Kim Dong Woo (Jang Sung Bum) serves as the second Company’s mental health guardian. Meanwhile, Choi Byung Nam (Kim Hee Soo), Ji Jeong Min (Noh Sung Eun) and Cha Byung Ho (Kang Hyo Seung) add a diverse range of laughs.

The leadership ranks have also become stronger as Company Commander Jo Baek Ho (Oh Dae Hwan) embraces his soldiers with affection, while Choi Il Goo (Nam Tae Woo) has gone from a sergeant in his final days of service to the unit’s youngest staff sergeant. Park Min Seok’s older sister, Park Min Ju (Lee Su Ji), is a former member of the Special Forces Unit.

Ambitious first lieutenant Oh Seok Jin (Lee Sang Jin), second Company’s father-figure administrative and supply officer Park Jae Soo (Oh Yong), and prickly but dependable deputy platoon leader Im Seong Min (Nam Min Woo) return. Sung Yoon Mo (Kim Hyun Gyu) and Noh Hee Jung (Jo Jin Se) add more laughs throughout the Shinhwa unit’s administrative office.

“New Recruit 4” will premiere on August 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Dong Jun in “Korea-Khitan War” below:

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And watch Lee Won Jung in “A Hundred Memories”:

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