Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun, Claudia Kim, And More Set Out To Retrieve A “Sacred Jewel” Amid A Brutal War In New Historical Drama

Upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has released its first teaser!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of a sacred relic—the Avalokitesvara Bead, believed to hold divine power to protect the nation—and a princess who seeks to save them.

The newly released teaser opens with Baek Gyeol’s (Ahn Bo Hyun) voice-over, “In the early 13th century, the Mongol Empire invaded Goryeo.”

The teaser then offers a glimpse of the war’s brutality as blood-soaked battlefields, fierce clashes, crumbling fortresses, and soldiers falling one after another flash across the screen. In one scene, Choi Gu (Lee Sung Min), the leader of the elite Goryeo unit “Yabyeolcho” and a seasoned veteran who has survived countless battles, collapses, emphasizing the brutality of the war.

An order is issued to recover the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to protect the nation and capable of turning not only the fate of the country but also the outcome of the war. An expedition team including Baek Gyeol, the expedition unit’s special commander Choi Gu, the expedition team’s guide Geol Seung (Ha Yun Kyung), and the emperor’s youngest daughter Wang Hee (Claudia Kim) sets out on a journey to retrieve the sacred relic.

Watch the teaser below!

“Sacred Jewel” is scheduled to premiere in December.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Noryang: Deadly Sea” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Also check out Lee Sung Min in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

Watch Now

Source (1)