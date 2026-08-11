Cha Eun Woo In Talks For New Drama By 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Director

Cha Eun Woo has begun reviewing his potential comeback project with five months remaining until his military discharge!

On August 11, a media outlet reported that Cha Eun Woo has selected the drama “Seorabeol Knife” (literal title) as his first project after his discharge.

In response to the report, Cha Eun Woo’s agency Fantagio stated, “Cha Eun Woo has been offered a role in the drama ‘Seorabeol Knife’ and is currently reviewing it.”

“Seorabeol Knife” is a cooking-themed romance drama directed by Jang Tae Yoo, who also directed last year’s hit drama “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” which recorded a peak viewership rating of 17.1 percent.

Cha Eun Woo enlisted in the military in July 2025 and is fulfilling his mandatory service as a member of the military band.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Cha Eun Woo in “A Good Day to be a Dog”:

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