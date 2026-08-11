Kim Hye Jun Visits Her Bias Cha Woo Min’s House In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Nam Da Reum will spend the most unforgettable day of her life as a fan with her bias Lee Chan.

Nam Da Reum has grown significantly closer to Lee Chan since joining Apello. Not only has she finally met the star she had always dreamed of meeting, but the two have even exchanged phone numbers. After realizing that Nam Da Reum is a meaningful fan who holds a special place in his memories, Lee Chan tells her that he has always wanted to buy her a meal.

Nam Da Reum then receives an invitation to Lee Chan’s home. The newly released stills capture everything from Nam Da Reum’s stunned expression as she steps into her favorite star’s most private space to the cozy time she spends with him.

Nam Da Reum also gets the special opportunity to not only taste a meal prepared by Lee Chan himself, but also become the first person to hear his unreleased self-composed song. As the two gradually grow closer, attention is also focused on the heart-fluttering moments that will unfold as Nam Da Reum and Lee Chan get to know each other on a more personal level.

The stills also offer a glimpse of the changes in the relationship between Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum. Previously, Kang Ha Gi realized that his suspicion that Nam Da Reum was an industrial spy had been a misunderstanding, and he has been waiting for the right opportunity to apologize.

Their relationship is also set to change as Kang Ha Gi, who is normally a perfectionist, begins to awkwardly fumble in front of Nam Da Reum, revealing an unexpectedly clumsy side of himself.

The next episode of “My Bias, My Boss” will air on August 11 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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