Hwang In Youp Holds A Press Conference As Hyeri Grows Concerned In “Dream To You”

ENA’s “Dream to You” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Woo Soo Bin faced a major crisis after an audio recording revealed that Ahn Soo Hee (Park Ji Young) gave birth to him after becoming involved with married man Woo Chul Gyu (Jung Hae Kyun). Although Ahn Soo Hee was unaware that he had a wife and was also a victim, the revelation that she is Woo Soo Bin’s biological mother put “Gyeongseong Love Song”—with Ahn Soo Hee as its investor and Woo Soo Bin as its director—in jeopardy. Shortly afterward, reporters descended on the set, further threatening the project.

The newly released stills show Woo Soo Bin attending a press conference with a look of determination, as if he has made an important decision. Meanwhile, Ju Yi Jae appears tense and stunned on the set of “Gyeongseong Love Song,” as though she has just heard some shocking news.

In other stills, Woo Soo Bin looks on the verge of tears, while Ju Yi Jae watches him with concern, seemingly sensing that something is wrong.

The production team of “Dream to You” commented, “With the truth that Ahn Soo Hee is Woo Soo Bin’s biological mother being revealed to the public, Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae’s ‘Gyeongseong Love Song’ project faces a major crisis. Please look forward to seeing what choices Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae will make to protect ‘Gyeongseong Love Song,’ as well as the great journey of the two as they continue to nurture their dreams and love.”

The next episode of “Dream to You” airs on August 11 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Dream to You” on Viki:

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