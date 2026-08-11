Woo Do Hwan Is Torn Between His Brother Hyun Bin And His Own Principles In “Made In Korea 2”

Season 2 of the Disney+ original series “Made in Korea” has released new stills of Woo Do Hwan’s in character!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

In Season 1, Woo Do Hwan played Baek Ki Hyun, Baek Ki Tae’s younger brother and a principled soldier torn between his complicated feelings for his brother and his duty as a soldier.

Nine years later, Baek Ki Hyun has risen to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Security Command. Caught between his older brother Baek Ki Tae, who is relentlessly pursuing even greater ambitions, and Jang Geon Young, who is determined to stop him, Ki Hyun finds himself forced to choose between his family and his convictions.

The new character stills capture a more mature Baek Ki Hyun and his complex inner world. In one still, he is lost in deep thought, reflecting his struggle between his inability to turn his back on his brother and his responsibility to uphold his own convictions.

In another, he looks sharply at Jang Geon Young, revealing his wariness. Ki Hyun’s unease as he finds himself in a situation where he cannot easily trust anyone adds to the tension.

Another still shows Ki Hyun looking tense while speaking to someone on the phone. As his brother’s reckless pursuit of power continues, viewers are left wondering what crisis awaits Ki Hyun and what choice he will ultimately make.

With a total of six episodes, “Made in Korea 2” will premiere with Episodes 1 and 2 on September 9, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Woo Do Hwan in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality”:

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