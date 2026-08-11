Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun, And Squad Enjoy Rare Moments Of Peace In “A Shop For Killers 2”

Disney+ original series “A Shop for Killers 2” has unveiled heartwarming new stills of the Murthehelp team!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Jun), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The newly released stills capture the Murthehelp members enjoying rare moments of normalcy away from the fierce battles. Instead of the constant tension of never knowing when enemies might strike, the photos show the group displaying an unexpectedly warm and affectionate family-like bond.

In one still, Jin Man, who rarely shows emotion and always maintains his trademark composure, watches Ji An happily grilling pork belly with the Murthehelp members; his warm gaze reflects his affection for his niece.

Ji An has also grown from the young girl who once needed protection into a capable leader who now leads the team herself. Jin Man’s quiet pride as he watches his niece grow highlights how much stronger their bond has become.

Another still shows Min Hye (Geum Hae Na) sitting beside Ji An and chatting with her after training. Although she is a fierce and fearless killer on the battlefield, Min Hye is endlessly warm toward Ji An. Sometimes serving as a dependable ally and other times like a big sister, she continues to share a special bond with Ji An.

The rest of the team also adds to Murthehelp’s unique chemistry, from Brother (Lee Tae Young), who keeps everyone entertained with his adorable personality and blunt way of speaking, to Jin Woo (Kim Yun Sung) and Cheol Seung (Baek Soo Jang), who newly joined the team this season and bring their own fresh energy.

Having risked their lives to protect one another, the Murthehelp members have developed a bond stronger than blood, making their exceptional teamwork another highlight of “A Shop for Killers 2.”

The final two episodes of “A Shop for Killers 2” will be released on August 12 at 4 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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Also check out Kim Hye Jun’s ongoing rom-com “My Bias, My Boss” below:

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