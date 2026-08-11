SF9 Celebrates 10th Anniversary In Festive Teasers For Full-Length Album 'TENACITY'

SF9 has unveiled a festive new set of concept photos for their upcoming comeback!

On August 11, SF9 released group and individual “LIGHTEN” concept photos for their second full-length album “TENACITY.” The new photos capture the members celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut, which is coming up this October.

“TENACITY” is due out on August 26 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out SF9’s schedule for the comeback—along with all of the concept photos they’ve released so far—below!

While you wait for SF9’s comeback, watch Chani and Hwiyoung in their drama “Miracle” on Viki below:

Watch Now