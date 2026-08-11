Watch: VERIVERY Announces Comeback Date With Hilarious Teaser For 'CONFETTI'

Mark your calendars for VERIVERY’s return!

On August 12 at midnight KST, VERIVERY officially announced the date and details for their upcoming comeback next month. The group will be returning with their eighth mini album “CONFETTI” on September 7 at 6 p.m. KST.

VERIVERY also released a hilarious commercial-inspired teaser for “CONFETTI,” which you can check out below!

While you wait for VERIVERY’s comeback, you can watch some of the members on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

Watch Now