Idol-Turned-Actor Song Won Geun Announces Marriage With Heartfelt Letter

Song Won Geun is tying the knot!

Late in the evening on August 11, idol-turned-actor Song Won Geun personally announced through a handwritten letter that he was planning to get married.

After getting his start in the industry as a model, Song Won Geun made his debut as a member of the idol group OPPA in 2000. He eventually went into acting while continuing to pursue a solo singing career, appearing in dramas like “Princess Aurora” and “Apgujeong Midnight Sun.”

Song Won Geun’s full letter is as follows:

Hello, this is actor Song Won Geun! I’m writing this letter today because I have something I want to cautiously tell you, which I want to share with you first before anyone else. Because you have always been with me for all my precious moments in my journey as an actor, I wanted to be the first to personally convey this news to you myself. Although I feel nervous and a bit cautious about sharing this kind of news, I have met someone with whom I want to spend the rest of my life, and I plan to start a new life with that person. To be honest, I’ve reached an age where the phrase “old bachelor” suits me, but I’ve now shed that label. (Thankfully..) I myself am a bit amazed, and above all, I’m very happy. Looking back, I was only able to make it this far as an actor thanks to the fact that all of you were always there rooting for me with unchanging hearts. So as I face a new start through marriage, my feelings of gratitude for everything you’ve given me are too vast for me to simply say that I’m happy. Although marriage marks a new beginning in my life, I will continue to learn more and ponder more deeply, working even harder as I move forward so that I can greet you all with great projects and good acting. I’m sincerely grateful for how you always believe in me and support me. Please be healthy, and I hope that all of your days are full of happiness and laughter. Thank you. Sincerely, Song Won Geun

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Song Won Geun in his drama “Tower of Babel” on Viki below:

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