'Dream To You' Heads Into Final Week On Ratings Rise

ENA’s “Dream to You” enjoyed a modest increase in viewership ahead of the final week of its run!

According to Nielsen Korea, on August 11, the latest episode of “Dream to You” rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent. The drama, which has just two episodes left to go, has remained in the 2 percent range for the entirety of its run thus far.

Meanwhile, tvN’s new drama “My Bias, My Boss” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent for its fourth episode, marking its highest ratings yet for a Tuesday.

Watch full episodes of “Dream to You” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out the first four episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” below!

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