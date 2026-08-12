Watch: Lee Jun Hyuk Gets A New Outlook On Life After Winning The Lottery In New Drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” Teasers

TVING’s upcoming original series “The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $907,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

Gong Eun Tae is a team leader who has worked relentlessly for an uneventful, ordinary life. Although he was promoted faster than anyone else, he finds himself caught between those above and below him because he is the youngest team leader. His unexpected stroke of luck in winning the lottery prompts him to gradually change the way he approaches both life and work.

The poster features the lottery ticket for a first-prize win alongside the employee ID card of Gong Eun Tae, an ordinary sales team leader. Rather than showing the joy of winning, Gong Eun Tae’s impassive expression, suggesting that getting to work comes first, captures the struggles of an office worker who has fought to get through each day. The phrase “Go to work instead of quitting!” teases that he chooses to continue his ordinary routine even after winning the lottery.

The accompanying teaser depicts the grueling day-to-day life of Gong Eun Tae. He makes it to work earlier than everyone else after enduring the hellish commute, yet he is caught in the middle, pressured from both above and below, making his title of team leader seem meaningless.

Then, one day, an unexpected stroke of luck comes to Gong Eun Tae, who has endured and persevered through it all: a first-prize lottery win worth 1.3 billion won. After briefly imagining the sweet prospect of quitting, Gong Eun Tae decides to go back to work instead of leaving the company. In particular, he is seen with a sparkle in his eyes as he says, “I’m going to turn this company upside down,” teasing how his work life will change after winning the lottery.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Ordinary Jackpot” will premiere via TVING on September 10 at 6 p.m. KST, followed by its tvN broadcast on September 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)