Han So Hee Is A Successful Startup CEO Struggling With Burnout In New Film “The Intern”

Upcoming film “The Intern” has unveiled the first glimpse of Han So Hee in character!

As a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” is a story depicting an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins the company of Sun Woo (Han So Hee), who has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch.

Han So Hee plays Sun Woo, the CEO of Wootutu, a fast-growing startup that has drawn attention from the fashion industry just three years after its founding. She is a highly capable leader who rapidly grew the company with exceptional instincts and strong drive. However, behind the success of someone who has never stopped pushing forward, both her work and personal life eventually become overloaded.

Then Gi Ho, whose personality is the complete opposite of hers, enters her life. As the two spend time together, they gradually begin to understand each other’s worlds.

Han So Hee expressed her anticipation for the film, saying, “After portraying genre-driven roles one after another, I’m excited to take on a grounded role for the first time, one that can offer a relatable sense of reality.”

Co-star Choi Min Sik shared his impressions of Han So Hee on set, describing her as “clear, cheerful, and cool.”

Director Kim Do Young also praised her ability to embody the character, saying, “The unique energy that Han So Hee brings allowed Sun Woo to be born as an even more appealing character.”

“The Intern” is set to hit theaters on September 16. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Han So Hee in “Project Y”:

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