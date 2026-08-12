Seo Eun Soo, Won Ji An, And Cha Hee Return With Bold New Sides In “Made In Korea 2”

Season 2 of the Disney+ original series “Made in Korea” has released new stills featuring its supporting cast!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

Seo Eun Soo plays Oh Ye Jin, an investigator who tracked down the truth behind a massive criminal cartel with her fearless actions. In Season 2, she becomes South Korea’s first female prosecutor. As a character who has carved out her own path despite the disapproving looks of those around her, it remains to be seen how Oh Ye Jin will navigate cases after nine years have passed.

In the still, Oh Ye Jin reveals the strength forged by time with a more polished style, sharp gaze, and confident demeanor. After heading to Seoul at the request of the Joint Investigation Headquarters, she is set to begin working with Jang Geon Young again after nine years.

Won Ji An returns as Ikeda Yuji, the adopted daughter of Ikeda (Lily Franky), who joined forces with Baek Ki Tae with enormous ambitions.

The stills display Ikeda Yuji in a more daring light than in Season 1. Her longer hairstyle and glamorous coat create a strikingly different atmosphere, while her enormous back tattoo symbolizing the Ikeda organization immediately commands attention. Having prepared to put her own plan into action, it remains to be seen what choice Ikeda Yuji will make to shake up the entire game.

Finally, Cha Hee plays Baek So Young, the older sister of Baek Ki Hyun and younger sister of Baek Ki Tae. In Season 1, Baek So Young helped Baek Ki Tae with his business and showed unwavering faith in her family.

In the newly released still, however, she showcases glamorous outfits and makeup, a stark contrast to her formerly understated appearance. Her nervous gaze and sharp attitude add to the intrigue, hinting at what changes she has undergone.

With a total of six episodes, “Made in Korea 2” will premiere with Episodes 1 and 2 on September 9, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

In the meantime, watch Seo Eun Soo in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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Also check out Won Ji An in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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