4 Of Hyeri's Most Memorable Emotional Lines From 'Dream To You'

Hyeri has been captivating viewers with her emotional lines in “Dream to You”!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Here are four of Hyeri’s most memorable lines that touched the hearts of viewers:

Spoilers

“A life where regret has crept in can fall apart at any moment. My regret is me.”

Ju Yi Jae was cold to her first love, Woo Soo Bin, when he reappeared after 15 years, but she eventually realized that the person she resented was not Soo Bin but her past self. She had blamed herself for giving up on her practical exam and abandoning her dream of becoming a director while trying to hold on to Soo Bin.

“I want you to understand how I felt when I made it this far. I don’t want to have any more regrets. Help me, Woo Soo Bin. So I can run again.”

After returning to the path of becoming a director, Yi Jae faced prejudice from the staff and struggled with Soo Bin’s overprotective attitude toward her. The image of Yi Jae running across the field despite her leg injury demonstrated her determination not to have any more regrets and her drive to pursue her goal.

“Thanks to you, all of my bad memories have become love, too.”

This was Yi Jae’s heartfelt confession to Soo Bin, who had been wandering through life because of the pain he experienced in his childhood. If Yi Jae was the person who embraced Soo Bin’s wounds, then Soo Bin became the catalyst that allowed Yi Jae to look back on her painful past with love.

“I will never waver. I will see this through to the very end with all of you. Because seeing this through to the end together is what makes it great.”

This was the heartfelt message Yi Jae delivered to the staff after taking charge of the production in place of Soo Bin, who had stepped away because of a scandal. As she transformed the film, which had been a promise between the two of them, into a shared goal for the entire production team, the moment marked Yi Jae’s emergence as a director with a clear sense of conviction.

The next episode of “Dream to You” airs on August 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Dream to You” on Viki:

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