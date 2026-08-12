Lee Jun Young Talks About His Pianist Character In “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” Why He Chose To Star In The Drama, And More

Lee Jun Young has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to two people playing a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” depicts the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of young people who meet at an arts high school and pursue their dreams of becoming professional pianists.

Lee Jun Young plays Choi Jeong Yo, a tragic genius pianist. He is a character with exceptional musical talent who gave up the piano after facing the harsh realities of life. After losing his mother at a young age, he became the sole caretaker of his alcoholic father, becoming the breadwinner of his family while still a kid himself. Although he loved the piano more than anyone, he spent his life holding onto a dream that he had to keep at arm’s length.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is Lee Jun Young’s final project before enlisting in the military. Reflecting on his decision to star in the drama, he shared, “I mainly worked with senior actors and learned a lot from them, but before enlisting, I really wanted to act alongside actors my own age as well.”

Lee Jun Young, who has always loved music, revealed that music was another reason why he chose to star in the drama. He shared, “‘Four Hands, Two Sonatas’ was also a project with the appealing subject of music, which I had always been interested in.” He added, “That gave me a strong desire to challenge myself and explore it more deeply as an actor, so I chose the drama without hesitation.”

Talking about his character Choi Jeong Yo, Lee Jun Young explained, “For Choi Jeong Yo, the piano is something he wants to face but cannot bring himself to face,” highlighting Jeong Yo’s complicated feelings toward the instrument.

He continued, “After distancing himself from the piano following a series of events, Choi Jeong Yo remains stuck in that period of his life, but he begins to heal after meeting Kang Pio (Song Kang).”

Lee Jun Young chose “freedom” as the keyword that best describes Choi Jeong Yo. He elaborated, “‘Freedom’ seems to suit Choi Jeong Yo’s everyday life best, as he is someone who is reluctant to live within a set mold.”

Lee Jun Young revealed that he was practically unfamiliar with classical music, but while preparing for the role of Choi Jeong Yo, he naturally began searching for and listening to classical music. He remarked, “While playing Choi Jeong Yo and figuring out the character’s emotions, I naturally found myself listening to classical music. I came to realize that ‘the power of classical music is incredibly strong.’ It was a meaningful experience in which I learned about the unique resonance and emotional depth that classical music can offer.”

Finally, Lee Jun Young honestly shared his hopes for the role, saying, “Through the character of Choi Jeong Yo, I want to hear people say, ‘So this actor can pull off a role like this, too.’” He added, “It would be truly meaningful if I could be recognized as an actor who doesn’t limit himself and can portray a wide range of roles.”

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is set to premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in his latest drama “Reborn Rookie”:

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