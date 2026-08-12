Watch: Lee Min Jung And Kim Ji Seok Decide To Give Up On Their Marriage In 'OK, Let's Get Divorced' Preview

KBS’s upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” has released a preview of its first episode!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

The newly released preview begins with Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) expressing her affection for her husband, Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Seok), during a livestream. She gushes, “My husband is more handsome on the inside than he is on the outside.” However, as soon as Ji Won Ho appears, the warm atmosphere quickly changes.

Ji Won Ho repeatedly argues with whatever Baek Mi Young says, and Baek Mi Young, unable to hold back, eventually erupts in anger and charges at him even as those around them try to stop her. Meanwhile, Ji Won Ho vents his frustration, saying, “Whenever I say anything, she comes at me like she’s going to kill me.”

Their conflict does not end with verbal arguments: in one scene, Baek Mi Young suddenly grabs Ji Won Ho’s hand while he is driving, creating a dangerous situation and showing just how deep the resentment that has built up between them over the years has become.

Ultimately, Baek Mi Young decides to get a divorce following a physical altercation stemming from issues with her in-laws and her husband’s repeated disregard for her. In one scene, she declares, “I’ve made up my mind,” then removes her wedding ring, showing her determination to start a new life.

In the next scene, Ji Won Ho, who had previously clashed with Baek Mi Young at every turn, climbs a snow-covered mountain and shouts, “Let’s get divorced!”

It remains to be seen how a couple who once promised each other happiness came to become one another’s greatest source of pain, as well as what events they will go through in order to find their way back to each other after deciding to part ways.

Watch the new preview below!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Seok in “Monthly Magazine Home” on Viki below:

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And Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” below:

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