ATEEZ, iKON, STAYC, MADEIN, And The Wind Cancel Appearances At “SOUND IN COLORS × K-POP EXPOSÉ” In Poland

ATEEZ, iKON, STAYC, MADEIN, and The Wind have canceled their appearances at the upcoming K-pop event “SOUND IN COLORS × K-POP EXPOSÉ” in Poland.

On August 12, the agencies of ATEEZ, iKON, STAYC, MADEIN, and The Wind announced that their artists would no longer perform at the event, which is scheduled to take place on August 15 and 16.

In their respective statements, the agencies cited the organizer’s failure to fulfill its contractual obligations and other essential requirements needed for the event to proceed. They explained, “We have been in ongoing discussions with the organizers to ensure the smooth operation of the performance. However, as the organizer has not fulfilled their contractual obligations and other essential requirements necessary for the performance to proceed, we have determined that it would be difficult for the scheduled performance to proceed as planned.”

They continued, “Taking into consideration the conditions necessary for the artist to perform smoothly, as well as the artist’s safety, we have made the difficult decision to cancel [the artists’] appearance at the event.”

Meanwhile, the organizers have only stated, “We are currently in the final stages of discussions with the relevant parties regarding the contractual arrangements and participation of some of the artists in the event. Accordingly, there is a possibility that the final participation of certain artists and/or their performance schedules may be subject to change from the currently announced lineup.”

They added, “Once the final artist participation and lineup have been confirmed, any changes will be announced through the official SOUND IN COLORS channels.”

“SOUND IN COLORS × K-POP EXPOSÉ” is scheduled to take place at Tauron Silesia Park in Poland on August 15 and 16 local time. The original lineup included ATEEZ, iKON, STAYC, MADEIN, AtHeart, The Wind, Taemin, and Suho.

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