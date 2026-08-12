Zico Announces Cancellation Of Solo Concert In Hong Kong

Zico’s solo concert in Hong Kong has officially been canceled.

Zico’s agency KOZ Entertainment announced, “We regret to inform you that 2026 ZICO LIVE: HONG KONG HIGHWAY, originally scheduled to take place on September 26, 2026, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The concert organizers also stated that fans do not need to submit a separate refund request and that refunds will be processed on a rolling basis for everyone who purchased the tickets through the official ticketing platforms.

Zico had been scheduled to hold a solo concert at AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 7 in Hong Kong on September 26. The canceled concert would have marked his first solo concert in Hong Kong in eight years, since his “King Of the Zungle Tour in Hong Kong” in 2018.

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