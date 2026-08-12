Kim Hye Soo Gains The Upper Hand Over Cho Yeo Jeong In “The Affair Was Just The Beginning”

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has unveiled new stills capturing moments when the power dynamics between the characters are completely reversed!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who have built their public image around being a happy family, become entangled with their next-door neighbors—a married doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—over a shocking secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

Spoilers

The newly released stills capture a tense situation in which the power dynamics between the characters have completely shifted. Kyung Hee (Kim Hye Soo) looks down coldly at Soo Jung (Cho Yeo Jeong), who is on her knees. The contrast between Soo Jung, who has lost her usual elegance and now appears intimidated, and Kyung Hee, who has turned the tables after gaining leverage over her most devastating weakness, creates an icy atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Jae Hong (Kim Ji Hun) looks frozen and serious after witnessing something, while Bo Sung (Kim Jae Chul) is walking with a light step as he prepares to open his own hospital.

In another set of stills, a tense confrontation unfolds as Kyung Hee, Soo Jung, and Jae Hong come face-to-face, with Soo Jung and Jae Hong reacting in shock after watching a video.

Adding to the tension are Min Seo (Do Yeong Seo) and Ye Ji (Jeon Si Hyun), whose anxious expressions as they watch the adults’ precarious situation raise questions about what kind of cracks the children’s secrets will cause.

The next episode of “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” will be released on August 14 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the previous episodes of the drama below:

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