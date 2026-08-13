“Love In The Moonlight” 10th Anniversary Variety Show Confirms Broadcast Date

Upcoming special variety show for “Love in the Moonlight” has unveiled its premiere date!

On August 13, KBS2 confirmed the broadcast schedule for the 10th anniversary special variety program “Love Again in the Moonlight” (literal translation). The program consists of two episodes, with the first episode airing on September 16 at 8:30 p.m. KST, followed by the second episode on September 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

The show will follow actors Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Jung Jinyoung, Chae Soo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon as they embark on a two-day, one-night trip together. After Park Bo Gum suggested that they commemorate the 10th anniversary in a meaningful way, the cast readily agreed, making the special full-cast reunion possible. They traveled to Hongcheon, Gangwon province, where they revisited memories from 10 years ago in a warm and friendly atmosphere, as if they had returned to the set, while sharing their enduring camaraderie and friendship.

Based on a popular web novel, “Love in the Moonlight” is a coming-of-age gender bender with a vibrant vibe that balances drama and humor in equal measure. The drama depicts the palace romance between Crown Prince Lee Yeong (Park Bo Gum) and the cross-dressing eunuch Hong Ra On (Kim You Jung). It aired in 2016 and gained popularity, recording a peak viewership rating of 23.3 percent.

The production team said, “It is especially meaningful that the five actors, who rose to stardom through ‘Love in the Moonlight,’ have reunited 10 years later as leading figures in K-content that is attracting attention around the world. Their story of bringing back memories from 10 years ago and showcasing their ongoing friendship will give fans of ‘Love in the Moonlight’ special memories and move them.”

While you wait, binge-watch “Love in the Moonlight” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)