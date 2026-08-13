Kim Do Hoon, Jun Jong Seo, Lee Joon Gi, Lee Sang Yi, And Bae In Hyuk Confirmed For New Historical Action Film

The star-studded lineup for “Dochabi” (working title) has been confirmed!

On August 13, Netflix announced, “We have confirmed the production of the new historical action film ‘Dochabi’ (director An Tae Jin),” announcing the cast lineup of Kim Do Hoon, Jun Jong Seo, Lee Joon Gi, Lee Sang Yi, and Bae In Hyuk.

“Dochabi,” a Korean word meaning “goblin,” follows the story of Tae San (Kim Do Hoon), a former military officer who lives in hiding in the mountains with a Jurchen woman named Ahai (Jun Jong Seo) near the borderlands where farmers have formed settlements. When commander Yi Do Gwan (Lee Joon Gi) hunts these farmers under a mask, Tae San fights back, coming to be known as “Dochabi.”

Kim Do Hoon, who starred in “Moving,” “Your Honor,” “Love Scout,” “Dear X,” and more, will transform into Tae San, who becomes entangled in a mysterious conspiracy by masked figures and is framed as the invaders’ ringleader. Amid desperation, he survives like a monster and fights like a ghost, eventually becoming the “Dochabi” that protects people.

Jun Jong Seo of “Project Y” and “Wedding Impossible” will take on the role of Ahai, who is in hiding with Tae San and whose superior agility and martial prowess shine as she fights alongside him.

Lee Joon Gi will portray Yi Do Gwan, the commander of the border region who harbors a deep hunger for power. Having already impressed in countless projects including “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” “Flower of Evil,” “Again My Life,” and more, viewers already anticipating his transformation.

Lee Sang Yi of “Bloodhounds,” “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” and “A Bona Fide Killer” will take on the role of Park Se Ryong, an inspector investigating rumors of masked figures appearing in the north. Harboring suspicion toward Yi Do Gwan, Park Se Ryong adds tension to the story.

Bae In Hyuk, who starred in “Under the Queen’s Umbrella,” “Our Universe,” and “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract,” will intricately portray the Crown Prince Yeolhwagun, who carries a deep sense of responsibility and compassion for the people suffering at the hands of invaders.

“Dochabi” will be helmed by director An Tae Jin who received great praise for his debut project “The Night Owl.” The film is written by Hwang Sung Gu, known for storytelling of “The King’s Warden” and “Anarchist from Colony.”

Stay tuned for information regarding “Dochabi”!

While waiting, watch Kim Do Hoon in “Dear X” on Viki:

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Also watch Jun Jong Seo in “Wedding Impossible” below:

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