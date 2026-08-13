Kong Hyo Jin And Jung Jun Won End Up At The Same Place While Pursuing Different Goals In “A Bona Fide Killer”

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

In the upcoming episodes 5 and 6, Yu Bo Na sets out to personally take down Tak Jong Gu (Kim Min Jun), a wealthy rapist who has infiltrated the casino.

The newly released stills capture the tense moment when Yu Bo Na and her husband, Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won), are on the verge of crossing paths at the casino. Yu Bo Na moves covertly with her face concealed while Kwon Tae Sung is surrounded by security guards.

In particular, the contrasting paths of Yu Bo Na and Kwon Tae Sung, who have come to the same place for different purposes, heighten the tension. While Yu Bo Na is a killer who must secretly eliminate her target, Kwon Tae Sung is a reporter relentlessly pursuing the truth.

Amid this tension, Yu Bo Na foreshadows an imminent confrontation as she fixes a sniper rifle to a tree and takes aim at her target, Tak Jong Gu.

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on August 14 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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