Kim Ji Seok, Lee Min Jung, And More Exude Determination In Poster For New Drama 'OK, Let's Get Divorced'

KBS’s upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” has unveiled a new poster!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

The new group poster features Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) and Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Seok), along with Calvin (Lee Hyun Jin), Ahn Hee Joo (Lee Jini), Jeon Chi Hyun (Oh Yeon Ah), Kang Kyung Tae (Jung Eui Jae), Song Ah Ri (Wang Bit Na), Ji Seung Ho (Koo Sung Hwan), and Ryu Mi Soon (Moon Hee Kyung).

The unwavering gazes of Baek Mi Young and Ji Won Ho reflect their determination to get divorced as the tagline reads, “Wedding is fantasy! Divorce is reality!”

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Seok in “Monthly Magazine Home” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)