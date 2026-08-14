3 Reasons To Anticipate Lee Jung Eun And Kong Hyo Jin’s Upcoming Film “The Journey To Gyeongju”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is gearing up for its highly-anticipated release!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

Ahead of the release, the production team has unveiled three points to anticipate:

1. The genre appeal of twisting the formula of a typical revenge story

Rather than focusing solely on good triumphing over evil or action, “The Journey to Gyeongju” combines the tension of a thriller with wit and family elements. Even while kidnapping someone and stuffing them into the trunk, the mother and her three daughters worry about their next meal and shriek at the sight of tiny bugs. The disconnect of an ordinary family that has never harmed anyone carrying out revenge in a calculated yet clumsy way creates an unpredictable storyline.

2. The chemistry among the cast

This distinctive family dynamic is further brought to life by the cast. Lee Jung Eun transforms into Ok Sil, a mother consumed by grief and anger after losing her daughter while Kong Hyo Jin plays Jang Ju, the eldest daughter who puts her family above everything else. Park So Dam portrays Young Ju, the second daughter who acts with meticulous calculation, and Lee Yeon takes on the role of Dong Ju, the third daughter who throws herself into action without stopping to think.

Adding another layer to the family’s journey is Byun Yo Han, who joins the cast as Baek Sang Hyun, the man the family has waited eight years for. Through a striking visual transformation and an intense character, he establishes a taut relationship with the four women.

3. The family love beneath the revenge

“The Journey to Gyeongju” goes beyond simply punishing the perpetrators, portraying the four mother-daughter family members as they confront wounds they have buried for years and comfort one another on their journey toward their destination.

Through the story of those who have lost a precious family member and endured tragedy to move forward again, the film is expected to capture the continuation of life after loss and the solidarity of family.

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

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Also watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories”:

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