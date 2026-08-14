Lee Joo Ahn Is A Lawyer Who Would Do Anything To Win In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

Upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has shared new stills of Lee Joo Ahn!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Lee Joo Ahn will play Han Tae Seung, a key figure who will create a ripple in the relationship between Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin).

Han Tae Seung, a lawyer at Jaegang Law Firm, is an ambitious man who will stop at nothing to win a case. While representing a film production company, he becomes entangled with film director Lee Mi Do when he unilaterally notifies her of the termination of her contract. However, he unexpectedly finds himself falling for Lee Mi Do, who remains steadfast no matter what hardship comes her way. At some point, his tenacity, once focused solely on winning cases, shifts toward his growing interest in her.

One of the newly released stills depicts Han Tae Seung standing before Mi Do in a perfectly tailored suit, while others capture him in the office with a sharp gaze that hints at his cold personality and his determination to do whatever it takes to win.

It remains to be seen how Han Tae Seung, who seems unlikely to be swayed by anyone, will end up falling for Lee Mi Do. Another key point to watch is how he will shake up Mi Do’s heart, leading cracks to form in her 10-year relationship with Namgoong Ho.

The production team commented, “Han Tae Seung is a character with an entirely different appeal from Namgoong Ho. Lee Joo Ahn added depth to the character with his powerful aura, making him even more three-dimensional. Please look forward to Lee Joo Ahn’s performance and his intense chemistry with Ahn Eun Jin.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joo Ahn in “True Beauty” below:

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